Police chief decides to retire after 33 years as gross misconduct probe launched

Hampshire's police chief constable has decided to retire from the force after 33 years - as it is announced he is now being investigated for gross misconduct.

Scott Chilton has called time on his policing career following a probe over claims he failed to disclose he was in a relationship with a junior officer several years ago.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) investigation was sparked when a former detective claimed Mr Chilton had been having an "affair" during a misconduct hearing.

Today, police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said she had “accepted Scott Chilton’s intention to retire” as chief constable. “The commissioner has accepted his retirement with immediate effect,” she said.

In March, when the investigation was launched into Mr Chilton, Ms Jones said: “The chief constable remains in post and has my full support to continue reducing crime, increasing detection rates and making communities safer across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

However, today she has now accepted his retirement which follows two mandatory referrals to the IOPC.

“The first referral was made by the commissioner on February 27, the second on March 31. The commissioner was advised that, as part of its ongoing investigation, the IOPC this morning served Scott Chilton with a notice that he is under investigation for potential gross misconduct,” a statement from Ms Jones said.

She added: “The chief constable has retired after 33 years of service. The IOPC investigation will continue notwithstanding his retirement. As commissioner, I will now start the process to recruit a new chief constable. In the interim period I have appointed deputy chief constable Sam de Reya as acting chief constable to continue leading the force to deliver the best possible service to the public.”

Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024. | Sarah Standing

An IOPC spokesperson said last month: “We have begun an independent investigation into the conduct of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s chief constable Scott Chilton.

“The investigation involves allegations the chief constable failed to disclose a conflict of interest relating to a previous relationship.

“Our investigation began following a referral from the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner on February 27 and is in its early stages.”

Mr Chilton worked in policing for nearly 33 years. He joined Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary in 1992 where he worked his way up to assistant chief constable before becoming deputy chief constable and then chief constable of Dorset Police. He returned to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary in 2023 to take the role as chief.