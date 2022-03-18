County Lines Intensification Week took place across the country between March 7-13 and was supported by Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers conducted a warrant at an address in the Winchfield Crescent area of Havant on Thursday March 10 and seized 17 wraps of Class A drugs.

Police County Lines drugs raid. Pic Hants police

A 37-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. All three have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while we carry out further enquiries.

In addition, local policing teams spent the week targeting addresses listed under Operation Fortress in order to engage with the occupants and safeguard them where necessary, as well as gathering intelligence on drugs related activity in the area.

Operation Fortress is the force's ongoing campaign to reduce drug related harm.

In Portsmouth, officers investigating Class A drugs supply in both Portsmouth and Havant conducted a number of warrants based on intelligence received about addresses in Portsmouth.As a result, Ewyn Sain Denecker, 33, of Osborne Road in Southsea and Mario Barcela Candeia Sala, 32, of Prince Albert Road in Southsea have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday April 11.

Havant High Harm Sgt Antony Botten said: ‘County Lines drug dealing and the associated exploitation of vulnerable people is a priority for us, we want to ensure that Havant is a hostile environment for those taking part in drug-related criminal activity.

‘County Lines and local drug networks cause misery for our communities. There is a strong link between drugs and violence and we have made significant efforts to understand the impact of those involved in drug supply on violence and other crime that spills into our neighbourhoods.

‘While this intensification week has shone a spotlight on those running these toxic drug networks, we will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to use as being involved in this kind of activity all year-long.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who believes drug-related activity is taking place in their local area. Call us on 101 or make a report 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can also visit fearless.org.’

Spotting the signs

Police encourage communities to spot the signs that someone might be involved in drugs supply, and to report any suspicious activity.

Some of the things to look out for and consider include:

Do you know someone who is always going missing from school or their home? Are they travelling alone to places far away from home? Do they suddenly have lots of money/lots of new clothes/new mobile phones? Are they receiving much more calls or texts than usual? Are they carrying or selling drugs? Are they carrying weapons or know people that have access to weapons? Are they in a relationship with or hanging out with someone/people that are older and controlling?Do they have unexplained injuries? Do they seem very reserved or seem like they have something to hide? Do they seem scared? Are they self-harming?

County Lines drugs suppliers are often involved in a practice known as cuckooing, which is when drug gangs take over the home of a vulnerable person through violence and intimidation, using it as their base for selling/manufacturing drugs.

The signs of cuckooing include:

An increase in people coming and going from the address An increase in cars or bikes outside Litter outside Signs of drugs use You haven’t seen the person who lives there recently or when you have, they have been anxious or distracted

If you have any information about this type of behaviour you can call police on 101, make a report 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit Fearless.org

