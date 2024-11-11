Police clampdown on knife crime in bid to reduce serious violence

Officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be taking part in a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Police clampdown on knife crime

Op Sceptre, led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, starts today (Monday 11 November) and will see officers taking dedicated action to make communities safer from knife-related crimes.

As well as seizing knives and arresting those in possession of them, police will also be working in other ways to help raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives to help reduce serious violence.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will be working closely with its Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) and partners, such as local authorities, public health, charities, and youth workers to make communities safer and prevent young people from being drawn into knife crime.

Some of the increased police activity during Op Sceptre will include:​

Additional high visibility patrols, particularly in identified hotspot areas and engaging with current and potential carriers

Working with schools, colleges, and youth groups to educate young people on the dangers of knife crime

Conducting weapons sweeps for hidden or discarded knives

Staffing knife arches at various locations in order to detect and deter people from carrying knives

Working with partners to promote the ‘Challenge 25 ID’ approach

Tackling knife crime is a force priority with knife-related crime in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary falling over the last four years by 8.6%.

Acting Inspector, Christian Lavin, Tactical Lead for Knife Crime for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “In Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, a huge effort is being made to work closely with local and national partners to educate, prevent and reduce knife crime in our communities. Through a multifaceted approach, Op Sceptre will include operations across our two counties such as educational talks, community engagement activities and enforcement tactics, warrants, knife surrender bins, weapon sweeps, knife arches, and hotspot patrols.

“Our approach has also been strengthened through new legislation changes that have been made, which reduces the availability of certain knives and weapons and increases policing powers to seize these to protect the public and make communities safer.

“We understand it can be worrying to hear about knife crime. Though knife crime figures in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are comparatively low, knife-related offences continue to fall within our communities. Carrying a weapon yourself does not make you safer, but puts you more at risk. Very few people carry knives, but if someone you know is carrying one, you can report it to a trusted family member or teacher, to Crimestoppers anonymously or their youth brand Fearless, or to the police.”

This week of action is also an opportunity for members of the public to use the permanent knife surrender bins available at various stations across the districts. A full list of locations can be found here.

“Very few people carry knives, but if someone you know is carrying a knife, you can report it to the police on 101, or you can report it completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Always call 999 in an emergency,” a police statement said.

“If there are areas where you live or spend time that don’t feel safe, you can report this on a website called StreetSafe. The information is given to your local police force, who can then look at what they can do to improve safety in that area.”

If you’re in need of support, you can contact the charity Barnardos by visitingwww.barnardos.org.uk