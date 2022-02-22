Brian Cook, 83, went missing at roughly 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

He was last seen at his home in Turin Court, Andover.

Officers are appealing to the public for any information regarding his disappearance.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report any sightings of him to us.

‘Brian is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, balding, and usually wears glasses and a gilet.

‘Brian has links to Coulsdon, Surrey and Croydon, however we believe him to be on foot with no access to vehicles.’

Anyone with information regarding Mr Cook’s disappearance should call 101, quoting the reference number 1590 of yesterday’s date.

