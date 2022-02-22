Two crews from Fareham Fire Station were called to flat at Langstone House, in Redlands Lane, Fareham, last night.

At approximately 8.55pm, firefighters gained entry to the property and found a kitchen engulfed in smoke.

A 34 man was left unconscious on the floor.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a flat fire in Redlands Lane, Fareham, last night. Picture: Google Street View.

Firefighter Nick Siddall, from Fareham Fire Station, said the smoke from the kitchen fire had escalated as it was left unattended.

He told The News: ‘There was a small fire in a kitchen which had been left unattended for a certain amount of time.

‘We gained entry to the property and there was a 34-year-old male on the floor.

‘He was then rescued from the property.’

An item on the kitchen counter caught fire and created a lot of thick smoke.

Firefighters removed the remnants of it, put out what was left of the fire and cleared the smoke from the flat.

An ambulance was called and paramedics attended scene, shortly after the crews from Fareham Fire Station arrived.

Mr Siddall said it was ’difficult to say’ what injuries the man had sustained.

He added: ‘It was difficult to say what injuries he had.

‘He was unconscious when we arrived, so we got him out of the building, and handed him over to the ambulance service.

The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, after crews from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) treated him at the scene.

A spokeswoman from SCAS said: ‘We were called at 21:03 to Redlands Lane to reports of a domestic fire.

‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew, paramedic team leader, critical care car from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) who were assessing and treating one patient.

‘Following treatment at the scene by all our crews the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Smoke from the kitchen fire had spread to other parts of the flat.

Mr Siddall said the stop message was given at roughly 9.30pm, as it took a long time for the smoke to clear.

He explained: ‘There was minor damage to the kitchen caused by the smoke, which had been going on for quite some time.

‘The fire had pretty much burnt itself out thankfully, but the property was still smoking when we arrived.

‘It had spread to the rest of the flat from the kitchen.

‘It took us quite a while to clear the smoke from the property after the gentleman had been evacuated.’

