Police were called at 10.11pm on Monday April 25 to St Johns Road, Shanklin, where they found two men with serious injuries.

David Johns, 55, from Shanklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Johns. Pic Hants police

His family have released the following tribute to him: ‘Dad was Brentford’s number one fan. He was a great dad, grandad and brother. We will miss him very much.’

As part of this investigation a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody having been treated for serious injuries sustained during this incident.

A police spokesman has urged the public not to comment on the incident.

He said: ‘We continue to ask the local community not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident, and encourage and concerns or information to be reported directly to police on 101, quoting 44220162095.’