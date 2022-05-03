Police confirm identity of Brentford FC's 'number one fan' who died during Isle of Wight altercation

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a man who died during an altercation at an address in a village on the Isle of Wight.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:38 pm

Police were called at 10.11pm on Monday April 25 to St Johns Road, Shanklin, where they found two men with serious injuries.

David Johns, 55, from Shanklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Johns. Pic Hants police

His family have released the following tribute to him: ‘Dad was Brentford’s number one fan. He was a great dad, grandad and brother. We will miss him very much.’

As part of this investigation a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody having been treated for serious injuries sustained during this incident.

A police spokesman has urged the public not to comment on the incident.

He said: ‘We continue to ask the local community not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident, and encourage and concerns or information to be reported directly to police on 101, quoting 44220162095.’

