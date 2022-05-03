Man, 77, jailed for 10 years after raping and indecently assaulting girl under 16

David Thomas, 77, from Aldershot Road, Fleet, was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday following a week-long trial.

He was convicted of rape and indecent assault of a girl aged under 16. Thomas was found not guilty of another count of indecent assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Thomas, 77, from Aldershot Road, Fleet, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of rape and indecent assault of a girl aged under 16 The offences took place in Farnborough between 1984 and 1988. It was reported to police in 2020 Picture: Hampshire police

The offences took place in Farnborough between 1984 and 1988. It was reported to police in 2020.

Thomas was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Detective Constable Michelle Carrig, from Operation Amberstone North, said: ‘I hope this sentence has provided the victim with some element of closure, knowing that Thomas has been sentenced for a very long time.

‘Thomas committed harrowing crimes against the victim and I would like to praise her for showing courage by coming forward and contacting the police.

Salisbury Crown Court. Picture: Ben Fishwick

‘We take incidents like this extremely seriously and I would like to encourage any other victims, or anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, or if they know someone who has been impacted by sexual abuse, to contact police on 101.’

Survivors of sexual abuse are entitled to support whether they report the crime or not, police have said.

Victims can access different types of support depending on how they are feeling and what they decide to do next.

For more help visit www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/ to see the support on offer.

SEE ALSO: Man jailed for arson