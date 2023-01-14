News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police confirm man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Southsea flat

POLICE have provided fresh details on their investigation after a woman was found dead.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on Thursday evening at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made.

NOW READ: Woman found dead in Southsea flat following 'sudden death' with man arrested by police

Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a 51-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and has been released on unconditional bail. She added police are continuing their enquiries.

Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died,’ she said. ‘The result of a Home Office Post-Mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending.

‘As part of our enquiries, a 51 year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 13 pending further enquiries.’

Hide Ad

Anyone with information is advised to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230015911.