Police confirm man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Southsea flat
POLICE have provided fresh details on their investigation after a woman was found dead.
Officers discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on Thursday evening at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a 51-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and has been released on unconditional bail. She added police are continuing their enquiries.
‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died,’ she said. ‘The result of a Home Office Post-Mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending.
‘As part of our enquiries, a 51 year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 13 pending further enquiries.’
Anyone with information is advised to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230015911.