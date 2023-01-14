Officers discovered the body of a 44-year-old female at a flat in Haslemere Road on Thursday evening at 11.45pm. As previously reported, police described it as a ‘sudden death’ and an arrest was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed a 51-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder and has been released on unconditional bail. She added police are continuing their enquiries.

Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died,’ she said. ‘The result of a Home Office Post-Mortem was inconclusive and toxicology results are pending.

‘As part of our enquiries, a 51 year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on unconditional bail until April 13 pending further enquiries.’

Advertisement Hide Ad