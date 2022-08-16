News you can trust since 1877
Police confirm that missing Gosport man, 62, now found

A MAN from Gosport who was reported missing has now been found.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:35 am

Paul Helme, 62, was reported missing yesterday morning at roughly 10am after last being seen leaving his home address on a black bicycle.

A police spokesperson has said: ‘We can confirm that Paul Helme has been found overnight.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’