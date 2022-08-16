Police confirm that missing Gosport man, 62, now found
A MAN from Gosport who was reported missing has now been found.
Paul Helme, 62, was reported missing yesterday morning at roughly 10am after last being seen leaving his home address on a black bicycle.
A police spokesperson has said: ‘We can confirm that Paul Helme has been found overnight.
‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’