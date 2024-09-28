Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were seen confronting a pack of protesters close-up in Guildhall Square this morning (Saturday).

Police speak to protesters in Guildhall Square | NW/Mike Cooter

Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism mobilised another Unity Rally in opposition to a “peaceful gathering” of a Christian nationalist movement.

The protest was peaceful as anti-racism protestors gathered on the opposite side of Guildhall to protesters with Union flags. The Unity protesters were seen holding up signs up saying “stop the far right” and “refugees welcome”.

Unity protesters in Guildhall | NW/Mike Cooter

Police were seen speaking to a posse of individuals during the protests. No arrests were made though, the force said. “We haven’t seen any issues as a result of the activity at Guildhall Square so far, and no arrests have been made in relation to the protest,” a spokesperson said.