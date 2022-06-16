Police constable from Waterlooville accused of raping woman he met on dating app Bumble tells court she did not say 'no' to sex when they were in bed

PC David Longden-Thurgood, of Waterlooville, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the rape of the woman, a mother aged in her 30s, in October 2020.

The trial heard that the complainant invited the 48-year-old to her house after the pair had exchanged a series of sexualised messages.

The complainant has told the court that she had been happy to ‘spoon’ with the defendant but had told him she did not want any ‘funny business’ and they were not having sex that night.

Winchester Crown Court

Longden-Thurgood told the court that although she had said this earlier in the evening, when they were in the bedroom together he believed she had changed her mind about sex.

The court heard that after he had left, she had sent him a message saying: ‘I just kept saying "no we are not having sex”.

‘I didn’t mind a spoon and a bit of play but I think you intended on coming here and having sex, it got to the point where I may as well stop saying no.’

The defendant replied: ‘Sorry babe, I thought with all the sex talk that was both what we wanted. It’s very difficult to accept the invite into your house to spoon after all that talk and not have sex.’

He told the court that he believed that when they got undressed in bed she wanted to have sex as much as he did.

He added that she had not repeated that she did not want sex.

The court heard the complainant went on to send him messages accusing him of ‘using her for sex without full consent’.

She also said that he had made her feel guilty for ‘non-consensual sex’.

The defendant said that the complainant’s accusation that he had said to her ‘I can’t stop, it feels so good’ was a ‘blatant lie’.

He said that he apologised to her for ‘misreading the situation’ but added that he felt that he was being ‘stitched up’ by the complainant.