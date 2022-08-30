Police continue probe after woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man battered in violent Portsmouth street brawl
POLICE are continuing their probe into a violent street brawl in Portsmouth that saw a man and woman arrested.
The bloody fight took place in the early hours of August 1 in Milton Road, Milton, which left the man with injuries to his legs and face.
Police were scrambled to the stretch of road opposite Edgeware Road, near the petrol station, to reports of a fight involved a man and a woman between 12.30am and 1.05am.
A 25-year-old woman from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Both were bailed by police with conditions until August 29 but that has now been extended until November 1 as ‘enquiries continue’.
A spokesman previously said: ‘The man sustained injuries to his leg and face during the altercation.’
Police staff investigator Martin Khunga is leading the investigation. He said: ‘As part of our enquiries, we know that two young men on pedal bikes were at the scene shortly before police arrived at the scene.
‘We believe they may be valuable witnesses in our investigation and we would ask that they come forward to speak to us.
‘If you know who they are, or if you witnessed the incident yourself, please get in touch.
‘Similarly, if you have CCTV, dash cam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage showing what happened we would like to hear from you.’
SEE ALSO: Victorious rape probe
Those with information about the brawl are urged to call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference number 44220308787. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or their website.