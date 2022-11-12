Just before 10pm on Thursday, November 3, firefighters were called to Fawcett Road after a blaze in a first floor flat. They called the police when they discovered that there was a cannabis factory in the flat .

Twenty firefighters – called from Southsea, Havant, Cosham and Portchester among other stations – went into the buildings to check for people and had to order out some residents who said they didn’t want to leave.

Police started an investigation and today a spokesman confirmed that so far nobody has yet been arrested, although inquiries are continuing. The electricity company was also called out to isolate the power supply because the flat’s roof had collapsed. Fawcett Road was closed for most of the night, and neighbours who spoke to The News the following morning said the air had been thick with smoke while the fire was burning.