News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police continue to investigate Southsea cannabis factory blaze

Police are continuing their investigations after a fire in a Southsea cannabis factory that cause major disruption.

By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 3:18pm

Just before 10pm on Thursday, November 3, firefighters were called to Fawcett Road after a blaze in a first floor flat. They called the police when they discovered that there was a cannabis factory in the flat.

NOW SEE: 22 fun pictures of girls’ nights out in Portsmouth

Twenty firefighters – called from Southsea, Havant, Cosham and Portchester among other stations – went into the buildings to check for people and had to order out some residents who said they didn’t want to leave.

A fire engulfed a flat in Fawcett Road, Southsea, causing the roof to collapse. Police found a suspected cannabis factory at the property. Picture: Max Lewis.

Most Popular

Police started an investigation and today a spokesman confirmed that so far nobody has yet been arrested, although inquiries are continuing. The electricity company was also called out to isolate the power supply because the flat’s roof had collapsed. Fawcett Road was closed for most of the night, and neighbours who spoke to The News the following morning said the air had been thick with smoke while the fire was burning.