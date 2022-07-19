Police said they are receiving positive feedback from residents, as they are continuing to focus on Howard Road and the surrounding areas.

A dispersal order was issued for the street, as well as Northern Parade, Alex Way and Matapan Road, in May.

Howard Road, Hilsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Last month, a group of four were arrested for threatening two people, with officers reportedly being attacked by an 18-year-old during the process.

A statement from Portsmouth police said: ‘Operation Relief continues in the Howard Road area of Hilsea.

‘Heightened patrols continue and the team are working hard in the background completing case files for court for those who have been found offending in the location.’

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences, and found a stolen vehicle in the area last week.

Police Sergeant Lewis Swan and Scott Payter-Harris, councillor for Hilsea ward, met residents on Friday.

Cllr Payter-Harris said that residents were ‘scared to go out of their homes’ before the dispersal order was issued.

Portsmouth police added the meeting was productive, and further methods of crime prevention were discussed.

‘We hope to have more with plans in place to hopefully have some joint surgeries at the community centre in the near future,’ they added.

‘The team talk daily to residents in Howard Road and in surrounding areas.

‘Overall the feedback we receive is that things are getting better.

‘We know this might not be the view of all residents.