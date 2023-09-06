Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers have been targeting people driving under the influence across Portsmouth and Hampshire this summer. The campaign was carried out by The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police.

They joined forces as part of the scheme run by the NPCC. Hampshire police officers made 30 arrests for drink driving and 22 for drug driving between August 21 and 27 across the county.

Over 100 arrests have been made by Hampshire and Thames Valley police forces during a national drink driving crack down. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)

Thames Valley police apprehended 41 people travelling under the influence of alcohol, and 46 impaired by drugs. Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving while impaired from drugs or alcohol is one of the most dangerous things a person can do.

“Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can greatly affect your ability to drive. Lives are lost or forever changed in fatal and serious injury collisions every year as a result of motorists ignoring this simple fact.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue the selfish minority who risk their own lives, and the lives of other innocent road users, by drink or drug driving.”