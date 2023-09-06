Police crack down on drink drivers over the summer in Portsmouth and Hampshire with over 100 arrests made
Officers have been targeting people driving under the influence across Portsmouth and Hampshire this summer. The campaign was carried out by The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police.
They joined forces as part of the scheme run by the NPCC. Hampshire police officers made 30 arrests for drink driving and 22 for drug driving between August 21 and 27 across the county.
Thames Valley police apprehended 41 people travelling under the influence of alcohol, and 46 impaired by drugs. Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving while impaired from drugs or alcohol is one of the most dangerous things a person can do.
“Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can greatly affect your ability to drive. Lives are lost or forever changed in fatal and serious injury collisions every year as a result of motorists ignoring this simple fact.
“We will continue to relentlessly pursue the selfish minority who risk their own lives, and the lives of other innocent road users, by drink or drug driving.”
Alcohol and drugs vastly reduce someone’s ability to drive safely, reducing reaction times which increases the danger of being killed or injured in major crashes. Anyone who witnesses any unusual driving, which could be caused by someone being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, are encouraged to report it by calling 999 in an emergency, or 101.