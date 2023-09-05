West Wittering Beach: Man not found after getting into difficulty in water as extensive search stood down
The male has not been found despite HM Coastguard Rescue Teams, HM Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats all being deployed to find him. He went missing last night and passing vessels were used in the operation in a bid to find him.
A spokeswoman from West Wittering Estate said the family have been informed and send their condolences to them.
“We have been working tirelessly with local HM Coastguard Rescue Teams, HM Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats, as well as passing vessels, in search for a man reported to be in difficulty in the water last night,” she said.
"The extensive operation has since stood down and our thoughts are with the gentleman's family during this difficult time."