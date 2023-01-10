Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have heard voices of concern from the public during beat surgeries and patrols regarding incidents in Leesland Park near Whitworth Close.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the park on December 16 following a stop and search from officers. He was found with a bag of suspected heroin, mobile phones and cash.

Officers are increasing their presence in Leesland Park, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Police said the man was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of heroin. He has been bailed until March 16 while police enquiries continue.

More officers have been patrolling the area this week. Inspector Matt Wake said Neighbourhoods Policing officers (NPT), Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction team, CID and Response and Patrol teams will be involved.

He added: ‘Tackling perpetrators of drugs supply and drug-related harm is a priority for police in Gosport. We also work closely with key partners in the borough to address local residents’ concerns, target individuals and addresses involved in the supply of drugs, and work with young people to protect them from exploitation and divert them away from criminality.

‘Leesland Park has been highlighted to us by local residents as an area of concern, and we want residents to be reassured that we are paying close attention to this area and other parks in the borough as part of our ongoing patrols. You can expect to see uniformed officers in the area, and we encourage members of the public to approach our officers and raise any concerns you may have.’

Inspector Wake encourages people to report any incident they see.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Councillor Peter Chegwyn, said: ‘An increase in police patrols is very welcome news indeed.

‘We’ve had a lot of problems over the past year and not just in Leesland – it’s spreading right across this part of the town. In Leesland there are also a lot of bushes where these people get up to all sorts of no good.

