Fareham Borough Council confirms price hike for beach huts, coastal parking and garden waste

The borough council has revealed a new fees and charges policy for the 2023/24 financial year – with most services getting price hikes in line with the current rate of inflation.

Speaking to executive members, councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said: ‘We have a practice of raising fees and charging by the rate of inflation – inflation has never been higher than five per cent in the last 20 years we’ve been doing this sort of practice.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward. Picture: Alex Shute

‘Fees and charges raise over £10m a year for the council but of course, that’s more than council tax raised for the council.

Cllr Simon Martin, deputy executive leader and representative for Park Gate, added: ‘The fees and charges have been carefully thought out – we’ve looked at issues where we try to do the best we can for our residents and increase charges to non-residents who come to enjoy some of the facilities Fareham can offer.

‘Unfortunately, we don’t live in a utopia where everything is free we have to pay for the services which are provided and those services have increased with inflation.

‘I am supportive of this report and look forward to the various discussions that we have going forward as we move towards setting them right.’

Beach huts will face a five per cent increase compared to 2022/23 – a resident paying £586.53 will now pay £615.86 per year.

To residents outside of Fareham, this new fee will be £1,231.72 up from £1,173.06 charged last year.

Coastal parking charges, as agreed by executive members in early December, were increased 16 months after the fees were first introduced.

Residents wishing to use the nine coastal car parks across the borough will now have to pay £80 for a season ticket.

The chargeable rate between 10am to 6pm will also increase by 10 per cent – amounting to £1.10 per hour.

