Police don't believe any wider risk to public after Portsmouth barber shop stab attacker remains at large

POLICE have moved to reassure the public after a man who stabbed a victim in a Southsea barber’s shop remains at large.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 8th November 2021, 2:14 pm

Officers are still investigating the incident at 5.10pm on Friday after a 28-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds while a customer inside Life Changer Trims on Fawcett Road.

Read More

Read More
Police release image of suspect after girl, 14, sexually assaulted in Portsmouth...

The victims was inside the shop when he was ambushed by the offender who walked in and attacked him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Police confirmed they had not made any arrests three days on from the incident but have reassured the public amid safety fears.

‘Enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, including the relationship between the victim and the suspect,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘We would like to reassure our communities that we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at this time.

‘No arrests have been made at this time.’

Detective inspector Mark Alleman, said on Friday: ‘We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Fawcett Road around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.’

SEE ALSO: E-scooter rider fights for life after hitting tree

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44210444656.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit AccountSign Out
Subscribe
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise