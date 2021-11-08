Police don't believe any wider risk to public after Portsmouth barber shop stab attacker remains at large
POLICE have moved to reassure the public after a man who stabbed a victim in a Southsea barber’s shop remains at large.
Officers are still investigating the incident at 5.10pm on Friday after a 28-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds while a customer inside Life Changer Trims on Fawcett Road.
The victims was inside the shop when he was ambushed by the offender who walked in and attacked him.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.
Police confirmed they had not made any arrests three days on from the incident but have reassured the public amid safety fears.
‘Enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, including the relationship between the victim and the suspect,’ a spokeswoman said.
‘We would like to reassure our communities that we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at this time.
‘No arrests have been made at this time.’
Detective inspector Mark Alleman, said on Friday: ‘We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Fawcett Road around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.’
Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44210444656.