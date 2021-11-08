Officers are still investigating the incident at 5.10pm on Friday after a 28-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds while a customer inside Life Changer Trims on Fawcett Road.

The victims was inside the shop when he was ambushed by the offender who walked in and attacked him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Police confirmed they had not made any arrests three days on from the incident but have reassured the public amid safety fears.

‘Enquiries are still ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, including the relationship between the victim and the suspect,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘We would like to reassure our communities that we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public at this time.

‘No arrests have been made at this time.’

Detective inspector Mark Alleman, said on Friday: ‘We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Fawcett Road around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44210444656.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron