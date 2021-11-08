A crash happened in Kingston Crescent, North End, at 9pm on November 7 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers were on scene at Kingston Crescent, North End, through much of the night following the incident around 9pm that left a 42-year-old man from Portsmouth in a critical condition.

The road was blocked off while officers carried out investigations.

The crash involved a private e-scooter that was travelling eastbound on the road.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after an e-scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision last night.

‘Police were called just after 9pm to a report of the e-scooter colliding with a tree while travelling on Kingston Crescent.

‘The rider, a 42-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

‘Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the collision.’

Just after midnight Anna Bell, posting on a Facebook group run by The News, said: 'There looked to be a very serious incident on Kingston Road/Kingston Crescent this evening, roads have closed off police and many ambulances at the scene.

‘I couldn't tell what had happened and didn't want to pry out of respect but doesn't look good, just to make people aware and I truly hope everyone is OK.’

Call 101 quoting the reference 44210447577 with information.

