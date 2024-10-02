Police burst into Fareham house smashing glass to seize weapons and cannabis during early hours
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the scene in Holly Close, Park Gate, Fareham, in the early hours of today (October 2). Fareham Police reported on Facebook that a warrant was carried out following reports from the public.
“One of our local residents received an early morning call today, we hope it wasn’t too much of a shattering experience for them,” the force said. “Fareham officers conducted a warrant in Holly Close in Park Gate, as part of our efforts to address local concerns around drug use and drugs supply.
“Whilst there, officers seized some cannabis, a lock knife, nunchucks and a number of digital devices such as laptops. Now that the noisy bit is over, officers will get to work on progressing the investigation.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said no arrests have been made following the raid at 8.30am this morning. Police are encouraging any residents who witness drug-related activity to get in touch with them. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, or visit the police website.