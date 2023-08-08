Police embroiled in row over the law with cyclist caught riding bike on M27 - who is "swiftly arrested"
Police were embroiled in a row over the law with a cyclist who was caught riding his bike on the M27 – with officers running out of patience before arresting the man.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST
Traffic cops were alerted to the rider on Hampshire’s busiest motorway near Cadnam before attending the scene at 11.41am on Tuesday where they were met with a hostile reaction – resulting in the cyclist being detained.
Hampshire’s traffic police unit posted on Twitter: “Multiple calls to a cyclist on the M27 near Cadnam. Male located, however he refused details & wanted to argue the law regarding pedal cycles use of the motorway. We won't mess around in such a perilous location so the male was swiftly arrested.”