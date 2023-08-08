Traffic cops were alerted to the rider on Hampshire’s busiest motorway near Cadnam before attending the scene at 11.41am on Tuesday where they were met with a hostile reaction – resulting in the cyclist being detained.

Hampshire’s traffic police unit posted on Twitter: “Multiple calls to a cyclist on the M27 near Cadnam. Male located, however he refused details & wanted to argue the law regarding pedal cycles use of the motorway. We won't mess around in such a perilous location so the male was swiftly arrested.”