News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Police embroiled in row over the law with cyclist caught riding bike on M27 - who is "swiftly arrested"

Police were embroiled in a row over the law with a cyclist who was caught riding his bike on the M27 – with officers running out of patience before arresting the man.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read

Traffic cops were alerted to the rider on Hampshire’s busiest motorway near Cadnam before attending the scene at 11.41am on Tuesday where they were met with a hostile reaction – resulting in the cyclist being detained.

READ NOW: Brawl arrest

Hampshire’s traffic police unit posted on Twitter: “Multiple calls to a cyclist on the M27 near Cadnam. Male located, however he refused details & wanted to argue the law regarding pedal cycles use of the motorway. We won't mess around in such a perilous location so the male was swiftly arrested.”