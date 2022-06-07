Mr Hall, 37, was last seen Knowle Village at around 5.15pm yesterday.

He had left Ravenswood House hospital, where he was detained under the mental health act.

The man has not returned since.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him, and are appealing to the public for help.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are extremely concerned for his mental state and would ask people not to approach him if they see him, but call 999.

‘Anthony is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trainers and dark coloured jeans.

‘We believe he could be in the Portsmouth area.