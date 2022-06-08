Street parties and events took place across Portsmouth and the county over the four-day jubilee celebrations to mark 70 years of the Queen being on the throne.

Speaking prior to the festivities, Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoe Wakefield said: ‘We would like to congratulate Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.’

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

But the chair was then quick to point out that many officers had to work through the celebrations. ‘It’s a time to remember that many of our members won’t get the Bank Holiday off,’ she said.

‘Many have answered the call to service to work extra hours over the weekend to ensure that all the street parties, civic events and celebrations pass safely.