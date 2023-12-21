Police find body in search for missing Portsmouth man, 67, last seen in Fratton pub
Police officers searching for a missing Portsmouth man who was last seen in a Fratton pub have found a dead body.
The discovery follows a police appeal launched by the police force yesterday to find 67-year-old John Harris, which stated he had not been seen since the weekend. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing person John Gerald Harris from Portsmouth have now found a body. John's next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”