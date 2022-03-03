Mum Charlotte Cobb is hoping to raise as much money as possible for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at QA during the walk for wards event this spring, after the ‘amazing’ staff there helped get her daughter home when she was born premature.

‘Beautiful’ Ava was born by emergency caesarean section in September 2017 after 24 weeks, weighing just 1lb 5oz.

Luke Grant and Charlotte Cobb with baby Ava in 2017

After four months in the NICU where staff went ‘above and beyond’ for Ava she was well enough to go home with her family. However, in May she died due to a lung condition.

Her family, mum Charlotte, dad Luke and brother Dylan, were planning to take on the walk for wards later that month with Ava – as a way to say thank you to everyone who worked at the NICU.

Instead they took on the walk in her name, raising a total of £3,000 when combined with donations they took for the event the following year.

Office manager Charlotte, 37, said: ‘We never thought we would be doing the walk for wards without Ava. But we decided to do it in her memory.

Charlotte, Dylan and Luke taking part in the walk for wards in 2018. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals Charity

‘The NICU is one of those places you never pay attention to until you’re in there. Everyone who works there from the doctors, the nurses, the porters to the cleaners all go above and beyond.

‘I know we didn’t get to keep Ava but the NICU team at QA got her well enough to go home for those precious few months and for that we will always be grateful.’

After a two-year break due to the pandemic the walk for wards event is returning on May 8, with Charlotte ready to take part with the rest of the family – including their newest addition, two-year-old Charlie.

Luke Grant, Charlotte Cobb and Dylan with baby Ava in 2017

Participants have a choice of a 2.6k, 5k or 10k walk at Staunton Country Park, Havant.

Registration starts at £5 per person (free for children) and the charity asks that you raise a minimum of £30 sponsorship. Dogs on leads are welcome.

To sign up visit porthosp.nhs.uk/charity/events/walk-for-wards-2022.htm.

And to donate to Charlotte’s walk visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotte-Cobb6.

Charlotte and Luke with their sons Dylan and Charlie

