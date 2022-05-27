The 35-year-old was last seen by family members on Sunday, and he failed to show up for work.

Police said his family were ‘extremely concerned’ for Mr Robinson’s welfare, but he has now been found.

Officers have found Christopher Robinson, from Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries to locate him.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to update you that missing Christopher Robinson from Portsmouth has now been located.