Police have found a body in their search for a Hampshire woman who went missing at the weekend.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Officers launched an investigation yesterday (October 30) into the disspearance of Eloise Davis-Miller, from Whiteley, after she went missing on the morning of Sunday, October 29.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing person Eloise Davis-Miller have today (Mon 30 Oct) found a body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Eloise’s next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

