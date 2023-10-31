News you can trust since 1877
Police find dead body in search for missing Whiteley woman Eloise Davis-Miller last seen on Sunday morning

Police have found a body in their search for a Hampshire woman who went missing at the weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:22 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:39 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Officers launched an investigation yesterday (October 30) into the disspearance of Eloise Davis-Miller, from Whiteley, after she went missing on the morning of Sunday, October 29.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing person Eloise Davis-Miller have today (Mon 30 Oct) found a body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Eloise’s next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

The outcome follows a witness appeal in which the force stated that Eloise may have travelled to the Gosport and Hedge End areas.