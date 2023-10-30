Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, left her home address in Whiteley at 9am and has not been seen since. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe she may have been travelling in a red Hyundai Tucson.

The force added: “She may have travelled to the Gosport and Hedge End areas since this morning (October 29).”

Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, of Whiteley, has been missing since yesterday morning (October 29). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Eloise is described as 5ft 5ins tall and white – with dark hair and tattoos on her forearms.