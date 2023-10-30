Whiteley woman reported missing with police believing she may be in Gosport or Hedge End
A woman has been reported missing after last being seen yesterday morning.
Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, left her home address in Whiteley at 9am and has not been seen since. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe she may have been travelling in a red Hyundai Tucson.
The force added: “She may have travelled to the Gosport and Hedge End areas since this morning (October 29).”
Eloise is described as 5ft 5ins tall and white – with dark hair and tattoos on her forearms.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 44230442873.