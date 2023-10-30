News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Whiteley woman reported missing with police believing she may be in Gosport or Hedge End

A woman has been reported missing after last being seen yesterday morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:23 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, left her home address in Whiteley at 9am and has not been seen since. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe she may have been travelling in a red Hyundai Tucson.

NOW READ: Flood warnings issued

The force added: “She may have travelled to the Gosport and Hedge End areas since this morning (October 29).”

Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, of Whiteley, has been missing since yesterday morning (October 29). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, of Whiteley, has been missing since yesterday morning (October 29). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Eloise Davis-Miller, 28, of Whiteley, has been missing since yesterday morning (October 29). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eloise is described as 5ft 5ins tall and white – with dark hair and tattoos on her forearms.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 44230442873.