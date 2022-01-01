Officers had said 22-year-old Craig Owen’s family were ‘increasingly concerned’ about his disappearance.

He had last been seen at the car park of the Churchillian pub in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, at around 1.30am on New Year’s Day.

Police appeal

Craig walked away from the car park, police said, in move that was ‘very out of character for him’.

The Basingstoke man was found by Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We're pleased to say Craig Owen has now been located.’

