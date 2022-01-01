Police find man after he went missing at 1.30am on New Year's Day from Portsmouth pub car park
POLICE have located a man whose disappearance sparked a search.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:30 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:21 pm
Officers had said 22-year-old Craig Owen’s family were ‘increasingly concerned’ about his disappearance.
He had last been seen at the car park of the Churchillian pub in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, at around 1.30am on New Year’s Day.
Craig walked away from the car park, police said, in move that was ‘very out of character for him’.
The Basingstoke man was found by Saturday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We're pleased to say Craig Owen has now been located.’