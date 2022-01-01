Police find man after he went missing at 1.30am on New Year's Day from Portsmouth pub car park

POLICE have located a man whose disappearance sparked a search.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:21 pm

Officers had said 22-year-old Craig Owen’s family were ‘increasingly concerned’ about his disappearance.

He had last been seen at the car park of the Churchillian pub in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, at around 1.30am on New Year’s Day.

Read More

Read More
Caring mum who has fed hundreds of hungry Leigh Park children is made MBE

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police appeal

Craig walked away from the car park, police said, in move that was ‘very out of character for him’.

The Basingstoke man was found by Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We're pleased to say Craig Owen has now been located.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.