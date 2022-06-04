The RAF’s acrobatic display team have been in high demand over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, performing at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Thursday, as well as at the Midlands Air Festival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They were due to be at the English Riviera Airshow today over Torbay, but low cloud meant this was cancelled, and later today were due to fly over London just after 5pm – but this has fallen foul of the weather.

A statement earlier said: ‘Unfortunately, our display at the Riviera Airshow won’t be going ahead today due to the weather conditions in Torbay. There is extremely low cloud and very poor visibility, outside of the safety limits for display flying.’

There had been hopes that they would still fly over south Hampshire on their way to London to fly over the People’s Jubilee Pageant but this has now reportedly been scrapped too.

After the Torbay show ended the group was due to make its way back to its base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, tracking along the south coast for a while.

The Red Arrows were due to fly over Southampton Docks at 4.35pm, and then pass over Whiteley, Park Gate and Locks Heath about a minute later.

About a minute after that the aircraft were due to pass over the north end of Waterlooville, Denmead and Horndean as they cut across the South Downs National Park towards Essex, then turn west to fly over London and then make their way west to RAF FAirford, and then to their home base.

The Red Arrows perform a flypast on Thursday in London Picture: Getty Images

As they were to be in transit over our area this is not a display.