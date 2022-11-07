Zak, nine, disappeared in Tichborne Way at roughly 9.40am. Hampshire Constabulary have now found him.

A statement said: ‘We are pleased to say Zak has now been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

Picture: Habibur Rahman

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.