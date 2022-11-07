Police find missing Gosport child, 9, who disappeared this morning
A CHILD who has been reported missing in Gosport this morning has been found
Zak, nine, disappeared in Tichborne Way at roughly 9.40am. Hampshire Constabulary have now found him.
A statement said: ‘We are pleased to say Zak has now been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’
