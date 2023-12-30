News you can trust since 1877
Police find missing Havant man Barry Briggs, 55, as force "very concerned" for his welfare

Police searching for a Havant man who went missing this afternoon have confirmed that he has been found.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 15:05 GMT
55-year-old Barry Briggs was last seen at approximately 12.15pm today (Saturday 30 December) on Fair Oak Drive, leading police to search for him.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for Barry’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”

He has now been located.

