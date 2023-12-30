Police find missing Havant man Barry Briggs, 55, as force "very concerned" for his welfare
Police searching for a Havant man who went missing this afternoon have confirmed that he has been found.
55-year-old Barry Briggs was last seen at approximately 12.15pm today (Saturday 30 December) on Fair Oak Drive, leading police to search for him.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for Barry’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.”
He has now been located.