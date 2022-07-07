Stella, 15, disappeared yesterday evening at roughly 8pm – last being seen in the Twyford Drive area.
She has now been found.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our recent appeal asking for help to locate missing Stella from Lee-on-the-Solent.
‘We're pleased to say she's now been located.’
