Stella, 15, disappeared yesterday evening at roughly 8pm – last being seen in the Twyford Drive area.

She has now been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old from Lee-on-the-Solent has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our recent appeal asking for help to locate missing Stella from Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘We're pleased to say she's now been located.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.