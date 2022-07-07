Police find missing Lee-on-the-Solent girl, 15, who disappeared yesterday evening

POLICE have found a young teenager from Lee-on-the-Solent who went missing.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:52 pm

Stella, 15, disappeared yesterday evening at roughly 8pm – last being seen in the Twyford Drive area.

She has now been found.

The 15-year-old from Lee-on-the-Solent has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our recent appeal asking for help to locate missing Stella from Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘We're pleased to say she's now been located.’

