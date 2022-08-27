Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tallulah, 14, disappeared on August 18 – last spotted in the Portsmouth area wearing jeans and a hooded jumper.

She was found last night following appeals by officers.

Tallulah, 14, has been found by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal to help locate missing teenager Tallulah earlier in the week.

‘We are pleased to say that she was found by officers last night.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

