Police find missing Portsmouth girl, 14, who had not been seen for over a week
POLICE have found a girl from Portsmouth who had been missing for over a week.
Tallulah, 14, disappeared on August 18 – last spotted in the Portsmouth area wearing jeans and a hooded jumper.
She was found last night following appeals by officers.
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal to help locate missing teenager Tallulah earlier in the week.
‘We are pleased to say that she was found by officers last night.
‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’