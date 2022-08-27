News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police find missing Portsmouth girl, 14, who had not been seen for over a week

POLICE have found a girl from Portsmouth who had been missing for over a week.

By Freddie Webb
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:46 am

Tallulah, 14, disappeared on August 18 – last spotted in the Portsmouth area wearing jeans and a hooded jumper.

She was found last night following appeals by officers.

Read More

Read More
Paulsgrove pupil destined to study at Eton after securing stunning GCSE results
Tallulah, 14, has been found by police. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Most Popular

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal to help locate missing teenager Tallulah earlier in the week.

‘We are pleased to say that she was found by officers last night.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.