Alfie Grimes, who attends Castle View Academy in Paulsgrove, will be off to study at Eton College, Windsor, one of the most well-known and prestigious institutions in the world.

The 16-year-old clinched an impressive set of grades, achieving seven grade 9s, – equivalent to an A* – a grade 8 and a distinction, securing his place at the £42,000 a year school through a scholarship for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He will now study A-levels in politics, economics, modern history and English literature.

Alfie Grimes, 16, from Castle View Academy has got seven 9s, one 8 and one distinction and is off to Eaton on a scholarship for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Picture: Elsa Waterfield

High-flying Alfie, who came to collect his marks without his parents, said: ‘I wanted to come on my own because I didn't know what I would get, I’m really happy with my results. I was expecting close to what I've got because of the mocks.’

His achievement has been made all the more impressive in the wake of the chaos caused to lessons by two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, which experts predicted would have seen overall grade averages fall.

‘It was tough in a way [Covid] but everyone had to deal with it, so I think that sort of nullified the effect,’ added Alfie.

Portsmouth education secetary, Suzy Horton and Alfie Grimes holding GCSE results. Photo by Matthew Clark

‘I had very good teaching from a group of lovely teachers and I don’t think I would have got the results that I did without them.’

The Orwell Award – a scheme for pupils from a disadvantaged background – is aimed at boys at a UK state school and recognises that academic achievement may sometimes have been held back by personal circumstance.

After being put forward for the award by his head of year at the time, Mr Webb, Alfie was soon shortlisted and had to travel to Windsor for a three-day assessment period.

Alfie is ‘excited’ to move to Eton College on September 6, where he will be boarding.

‘I’ve seen it on telly and knew of its reputation, I’ve been up there for eight days since then for the induction.