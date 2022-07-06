Police find missing Waterlooville man who disappeared on Sunday

POLICE have found a man who was last seen in Waterlooville on Sunday.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:26 am

James Scutt, 34, went missing at roughly midday on July 3.

He was last heard from at 6pm the same day.

James Scutt, 34, disappeared on Sunday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hampshire police said he may have travelled to Winchester in his grey Citroen Berlingo van, or to the New Forest, but he has since been found.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to update you that James Scutt has now been located.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’