James Scutt, 34, went missing at roughly midday on July 3.
Read More
Read MoreTwo Southsea men Carl Sterling and Joshua Francis Richards charged with house bu...
He was last heard from at 6pm the same day.
Hampshire police said he may have travelled to Winchester in his grey Citroen Berlingo van, or to the New Forest, but he has since been found.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to update you that James Scutt has now been located.
‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’