Police find two Hampshire girls, 14 and 15, who went missing four days ago

POLICE have found two Hampshire teenagers who went missing four days ago.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:22 pm

Eloise, 15, and Montanna, 14, disappeared at 10pm on January 16 in Hedge End.

A spokesperson from Hampshire police said Eloise’s whereabouts has been located.

'Police incident' causing disruptions on rail line between Portsmouth and London

Both teenage girls, who went missing on Sunday, have been found.

Montanna was found yesterday by police in London and she has returned home.

