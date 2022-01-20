Police find two Hampshire girls, 14 and 15, who went missing four days ago
POLICE have found two Hampshire teenagers who went missing four days ago.
Eloise, 15, and Montanna, 14, disappeared at 10pm on January 16 in Hedge End.
A spokesperson from Hampshire police said Eloise’s whereabouts has been located.
Montanna was found yesterday by police in London and she has returned home.
