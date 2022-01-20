Eloise, 15, and Montanna, 14, disappeared at 10pm on January 16 in Hedge End.

A spokesperson from Hampshire police said Eloise’s whereabouts has been located.

Both teenage girls, who went missing on Sunday, have been found.

Montanna was found yesterday by police in London and she has returned home.

