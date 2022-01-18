'Police incident' causing disruptions on rail line between Portsmouth and London

South Western Railway are reporting that emergency services have been called to Farnborough Main this morning.

The franchise has said that ‘all lines towards Woking are blocked’ and as a result your journey is likely to take longer.

Woking is on the line between Portsmouth and London Waterloo.

SWR is warning of disruptions

On its Twitter account SWR Help said: We’ve been advised that the police are dealing with an incident at Farnborough Main.

‘Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 13:00.

‘All lines towards Woking are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.

‘We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.

‘You can use your ticket to travel on: GWR services between Basingstoke - Reading.’

We will bring more updates throughout today.

