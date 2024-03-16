Officers were deployed to the Portsmouth Park & Ride car park in Tipner Lane yesterday afternoon. One eye witness said the police presence was large due to travellers trying to set up in the area.

Traffic delays in the area built up while the situation unfolded. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the group left the area after officers arrived at the scene.

He added: “We were called at 2.34pm yesterday, March 15, to a report of an unauthorised encampment at a car park on Tipner Lane.

"Officers attended and asked the group to leave and they did.”

