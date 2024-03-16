Traffic delays in the area built up while the situation unfolded. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the group left the area after officers arrived at the scene.
He added: “We were called at 2.34pm yesterday, March 15, to a report of an unauthorised encampment at a car park on Tipner Lane.
"Officers attended and asked the group to leave and they did.”
Portsmouth Park & Ride Incident
There is a large police presence at the Portsmouth Park & Ride in Tiper Lane near the M275, with reports of travellers forming up in the area. Photo: Tom Wheeldon
