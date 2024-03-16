Police force travellers to leave Portsmouth Park & Ride after they try to pitch camp in car park

A group of travellers were moved on by police after trying to set up in a major transport hub.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2024, 09:45 GMT

Officers were deployed to the Portsmouth Park & Ride car park in Tipner Lane yesterday afternoon. One eye witness said the police presence was large due to travellers trying to set up in the area.

Traffic delays in the area built up while the situation unfolded. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the group left the area after officers arrived at the scene.

He added: “We were called at 2.34pm yesterday, March 15, to a report of an unauthorised encampment at a car park on Tipner Lane.

"Officers attended and asked the group to leave and they did.”

There is a large police presence at the Portsmouth Park & Ride in Tiper Lane near the M275, with reports of travellers forming up in the area.

There is a large police presence at the Portsmouth Park & Ride in Tiper Lane near the M275, with reports of travellers forming up in the area. Photo: Tom Wheeldon

