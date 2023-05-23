The driver of the red Jaguar XF remains at large after fleeing the scene following the incident on Friday May 19 that started on the M3 northbound at 6.40pm. ‘During the pursuit the Jaguar collided with and caused damage to two other vehicles, a white Toyota and a silver Mercedes. No injuries were reported,’ a police statement said.

The Jaguar then continued onto Leigh Road, Bournemouth Road, and The Avenue in Southampton where it drove on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit was stood down by police due to the ‘dangerous driving and the risk to the public’. The Jaguar was then located parked near Sandwell Court in Southampton but the driver had left the scene.

‘We are now appealing for any information about the driver of this car and we would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage,’ the statement added.

Anyone with information call 101 quoting reference 44230198216.

