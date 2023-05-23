An estimated £12,000 worth of valuables were shoplifted from Chesapeake Mill, which is an antique shop in Bridge Street, Wickham. The theft took place at approximately 2.20pm on December 5, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have been conducting several enquiries as part of the shop lifting investigation and charged three Havant residents earlier this month. Rodney Michael Hoyle, Alec Bulloch and Emma Jane Robertson are due to appear in court next month after being charged with theft.

Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Rodney Michael Hoyle, 40, of Catherington Way in Havant, Alec Bulloch, 49, of Millbrook Drive in Havant, and Emma Jane Robertson, also of Millbrook Drive in Havant were charged with theft in relation to this investigation on May 13.