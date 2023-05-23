News you can trust since 1877
Three people charged after £12,000 worth of jewellery stolen from Chesapeake Mill antique shop

Three people have been charged after thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen from a well-known antiques shop.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jan 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:51 BST

An estimated £12,000 worth of valuables were shoplifted from Chesapeake Mill, which is an antique shop in Bridge Street, Wickham. The theft took place at approximately 2.20pm on December 5, 2022.

Officers have been conducting several enquiries as part of the shop lifting investigation and charged three Havant residents earlier this month. Rodney Michael Hoyle, Alec Bulloch and Emma Jane Robertson are due to appear in court next month after being charged with theft.

Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Rodney Michael Hoyle, 40, of Catherington Way in Havant, Alec Bulloch, 49, of Millbrook Drive in Havant, and Emma Jane Robertson, also of Millbrook Drive in Havant were charged with theft in relation to this investigation on May 13.

‘They are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on June 15.’