Breaking

Police give murder probe update after 'beautiful' woman mysteriously found dead at Portsmouth house

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have given an update into the murder probe of a “beautiful” woman mysteriously found dead at a Portsmouth house on Thursday.

The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex ShuteThe scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute
The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute

Mum Samantha Murphy, 32, was tragically found deceased at a house on Wadham Road, North End, after officers were called to the property at 7.37am - sparking a huge manhunt that included a police helicopter.

Two men, both aged 32, from Petersfield and Havant were later arrested on suspicion of murder. The force has now told The News the men have been “released on conditional bail pending further enquiries”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked if officers were looking for anyone else in relation to the “suspicious” death, a force spokesperson said: “The investigation continues.”

Samantha MurphySamantha Murphy
Samantha Murphy | via Hants Police / family

Officers have remained at the scene where a large white forensic tent is still in the front garden of the house. Flowers have been laid at the location, including by Samantha’s sisters.

A note from them read: “To our beautiful Sammy. We will love and miss you forever. Nothing will ever be the same without you. Love you always, your broken-hearted sisters.”

District Commander, Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen previously said: “We understand that this is a concerning incident for the local community and specialist officers are working as a priority to establish the full circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers”.

The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex ShuteThe scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute
The scene on Wadham Road following the murder of Samantha Murphy. Pictured - The scene at Wadham Road Photos by Alex Shute

Police have also launched an appeal to find a gold suitcase which they think will be helpful to the investigation and officers believe could be in the Portsmouth area.

“(Officers) are keen to locate this suitcase, as it may assist with the investigation, and ask that anyone with any information please call 101 quoting reference number 44250245282,” a police statement said.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice