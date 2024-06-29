Police give murder probe update over sudden death of woman after man arrested

The dogs were reportedly stolen overnight at Cowpen Bewley village near Billingham.

Police have given an update into the sudden death of a woman that led to a man being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers investigating the death of a woman in Romsey have concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Police were called by paramedics at 9.23am on Wednesday 26 June to a report of a sudden death at an address in Viney Avenue.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and confirmed a woman in her 80s had died. A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and at this time her death is not being treated as suspicious.