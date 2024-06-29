Police give murder probe update over sudden death of woman after man arrested
Officers investigating the death of a woman in Romsey have concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Police were called by paramedics at 9.23am on Wednesday 26 June to a report of a sudden death at an address in Viney Avenue.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and confirmed a woman in her 80s had died. A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and at this time her death is not being treated as suspicious.
“As part of our enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Romsey has been arrested on suspicion of murder, he has now been released with no further action. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”