Police give murder probe update over sudden death of woman after man arrested

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
Police have given an update into the sudden death of a woman that led to a man being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers investigating the death of a woman in Romsey have concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Police were called by paramedics at 9.23am on Wednesday 26 June to a report of a sudden death at an address in Viney Avenue.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and confirmed a woman in her 80s had died. A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and at this time her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“As part of our enquiries, a 65-year-old man from Romsey has been arrested on suspicion of murder, he has now been released with no further action. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

