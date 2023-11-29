Police give update into neglect probe after woman arrested following death of girl who fell from Portsmouth tower block
Eight-year-old Minnie Rae Dunn died after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 around 6.30pm. Emergency crews swarmed to the block but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.
Police have previously said enquiries remain “ongoing to establish what happened” after a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of neglect. The suspect’s bail date has now elapsed with the woman having reported back to the police station. Giving an update into the investigation, a police spokesman said: “The woman arrested has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.”
Minnie’s death sparked an outpouring of grief in the area with floral tributes placed at the scene to remember the popular girl. The funeral took place at Portchester Crematorium and saw the community gather in Somers Road, Southsea, to pay their respects for the funeral procession.
Minnie’s dad Daniel Kenney previously told The News after the funeral: "Minnie was obviously loved in the community but we didn’t realise how much until we saw the support. It was incredible. My brother gave an amazing speech at the service about her being unique and sassy which broke everyone.”
Minnie’s mum Rebecca said: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much. I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”