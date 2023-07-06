Police give update over man arrested for rape of girl, 13, as part of Portsmouth raids
Police made a number of arrests in April after storming addresses, including an 18-year-old man from Havant.
He was detained on suspicion of rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent photographs of a child. The arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into the rape of a 13-year-old girl from Portsmouth by a man. The man was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued.
The force has now confirmed he was not charged for rape and will face no further action for this. He was re-bailed until October 4 for engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent photographs of a child.