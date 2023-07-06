News you can trust since 1877
A man arrested over the rape of a 13-year-old girl as part of a series of raids across the area will face no further action, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

Police made a number of arrests in April after storming addresses, including an 18-year-old man from Havant.

He was detained on suspicion of rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent photographs of a child. The arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into the rape of a 13-year-old girl from Portsmouth by a man. The man was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued.

Police operation Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice operation Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
The force has now confirmed he was not charged for rape and will face no further action for this. He was re-bailed until October 4 for engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent photographs of a child.

As reported, officers who were joined by The News arrested a dozen suspects using battering rams to storm premises in Gunwharf Quays, Paulsgrove, Buckland, Fratton and Chichester.