Police made a number of arrests in April after storming addresses, including an 18-year-old man from Havant.

He was detained on suspicion of rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent photographs of a child. The arrest came as part of an ongoing investigation into the rape of a 13-year-old girl from Portsmouth by a man. The man was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continued.

Police operation Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

