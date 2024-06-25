Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large police presence gathered at a popular park following reports of an assault.

Officers were initially called to Royal Victoria Country Park in Netley Abbey on Sunday night, and carried out initial enquiries throughout yesterday morning. The park was closed while emergency personnel carried out their duties.

Hedge End Police reported on Facebook said: “It comes after we received a report of an assault around the entrance of Royal Victoria Country Park between 11.45pm on Sunday 23 June and 00:45am this morning (June 24).”

The force said it has been established that no criminal offences took place, and there are no risks to public safety. They reopened the park to the public yesterday.