The incident occurred shortly before 3am on September 2 when LIOS Ride in Style’s storage unit on Daedalus Park was broken into, and 11 custom made bikes with an estimated combined value of £100,000 were taken from within.

A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing and the police continue to encourage anyone with information about this incident and the stolen bikes to contact police.