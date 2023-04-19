News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
2 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
3 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
3 hours ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
4 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100

Police have charged a woman with 13 counts of theft from shops across Portsmouth and Southsea

A woman has been charged with 13 counts of theft after she stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol, food and laundry products from local shops.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Apr 2023, 18:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST

Officers investigating a number of shoplifting incidents in Portsmouth and Gosport have now charged a woman.

Eleanor House, 36, of no fixed abode, has been charged with 13 counts of theft from shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On April 18 at approximately 4.20pm it was reported that a woman the police wanted to speak to in connection with a number of shoplifting incidents was in the Albert Road area in Portsmouth.

Police have charged a woman with 13 counts of theft across Portsmouth and Gosport.Police have charged a woman with 13 counts of theft across Portsmouth and Gosport.
Police have charged a woman with 13 counts of theft across Portsmouth and Gosport.
Most Popular

Officers located the woman in Goldchem Pharmacy in Albert Road, where toiletries worth approximately £48 had been taken.

She was also charged in connection with a number of incidents including the theft of £28 worth of chocolate from the Sainsbury’s Local store on Albert Road, Southsea, on February 7 and the theft of £177 worth of alcohol, meat and laundry products at the Waitrose, Southsea, on February 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: A piano was found dumped outside Portsmouth police station - and Facebook had a field day

On February 20, 21, 22 and 23 alcohol and food products worth £139.50 were taken from the Waitrose store in Stoke Road, Gosport, and £81 worth of alcohol was taken from Asda in Dock Road, Gosport, on February 28.

Further incidents include the theft of food items from the Fruit Basket on Forton Road in Gosport on March 31 and the theft of alcohol from the Shell Garage in Privett Road, Gosport, on April 10, 12 and 13.

She was charged with two counts of breaching court bail conditions and one count of escaping from lawful custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

House is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (April 20).