Officers investigating a number of shoplifting incidents in Portsmouth and Gosport have now charged a woman.

Eleanor House, 36, of no fixed abode, has been charged with 13 counts of theft from shops.

On April 18 at approximately 4.20pm it was reported that a woman the police wanted to speak to in connection with a number of shoplifting incidents was in the Albert Road area in Portsmouth.

Officers located the woman in Goldchem Pharmacy in Albert Road, where toiletries worth approximately £48 had been taken.

She was also charged in connection with a number of incidents including the theft of £28 worth of chocolate from the Sainsbury’s Local store on Albert Road, Southsea, on February 7 and the theft of £177 worth of alcohol, meat and laundry products at the Waitrose, Southsea, on February 8.

On February 20, 21, 22 and 23 alcohol and food products worth £139.50 were taken from the Waitrose store in Stoke Road, Gosport, and £81 worth of alcohol was taken from Asda in Dock Road, Gosport, on February 28.

Further incidents include the theft of food items from the Fruit Basket on Forton Road in Gosport on March 31 and the theft of alcohol from the Shell Garage in Privett Road, Gosport, on April 10, 12 and 13.

She was charged with two counts of breaching court bail conditions and one count of escaping from lawful custody.

