Police hunt after vandal smashes window of charity shop in Gosport

The Scope store, in North Cross Street, was targeted at some point between 4pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

One of the windows in the door was smashed during the attack, Gosport police said.

Now the force has launched a public appeal in a bid to track down the vandals.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything – or who has any information about the attack – can call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210458334.

