Police hunt after vandal smashes window of charity shop in Gosport

POLICE are stepping up their efforts to find vandals who smashed the window of a charity shop.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:59 am

The Scope store, in North Cross Street, was targeted at some point between 4pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

One of the windows in the door was smashed during the attack, Gosport police said.

Now the force has launched a public appeal in a bid to track down the vandals.

The Scope store, in North Cross Street, was targeted at some point between 4pmm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday. Photo: Gosport police/Twitter

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything – or who has any information about the attack – can call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210458334.

